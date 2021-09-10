Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 10, 2021

After crushing women's right to choose, Greg Abbott says Texans have 'right to choose' not to get vaxxed

Posted By on Fri, Sep 10, 2021 at 9:35 AM

click to enlarge After outlawing abortion in the state, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that Texans should have "right to choose" not to get vaccinated. - TEXAS TRIBUNE / SOPHIE PARK
  • Texas Tribune / Sophie Park
  • After outlawing abortion in the state, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that Texans should have "right to choose" not to get vaccinated.

Apparently, rhetorical consistency is about as high on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's agenda as ensuring his constituents have a working power grid, are safe in their schools and can easily vote.

On Thursday, the Republican governor fired off a tweet blasting President Joe Biden's announcement of new requirements for large employers to ensure workers either get vaccinated or face weekly COVID-19 tests.

Calling the mandate an "assault on private businesses," Abbott pledged that Texas, or its GOP leadership anyway, was working to thwart Biden's "power grab."

And here's where the tragicomic part comes in: "I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda," Abbott declared in his tweet.

If you've been paying attention, you're then aware that Abbott's tweet trumpeting Texans' right make individual health choices comes days after he signed a law banning the majority of abortions in the state.

That law, now being contested by the U.S. Justice Department, would outlaw 85% of abortions performed in Texas under the old rules. Even though the law has been touted as an abortion ban at six weeks, experts point out that most women will have just a two-week window during which to realize they're pregnant.

Clearly, Abbott is talking out both sides of his mouth when it comes to matters of choice.

But, then, the governor has made it clear during his time in office that the choices of one constituency — that of Republican primary voters — outweigh those of anyone else he was elected to represent.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Daily »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Abbott's rape quote is par for the course: 10 more stupid, offensive statements from Texas' governor Read More

  2. The Satanic Temple begins legal maneuver to skirt Texas' new abortion ban Read More

  3. AT&T and other corporations funneled millions to lawmakers behind Texas' abortion ban Read More

  4. Assclown Alert: Replaying the 2020 election with Texas State Sen. Paul Bettencourt Read More

  5. U.S. Justice Department sues Texas over its abortion ban, saying new law is unconstitutional Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation