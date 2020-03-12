San Antonio Chef Urges Locals to Keep Dining Out to Keep Restaurants Alive

As fears surrounding the coronavirus grow each day, so does apprehension to visit public spaces like restaurants.
While many San Antonio eateries have already adopted precautionary safety measures to protect employees and customers, local chefs like Jason Dady expect many restaurants to feel the economic pinch of the virus — struggling to stay in business or permanently closing their doors — in the coming months.
Dady took to the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook group Wednesday night, urging people to continue supporting local restaurants by dining out and ordering take-out.
“This is a very very serious time for restaurants and bars,” wrote Dady, who owns several local restaurants including Range
and Tre Trattoria
. “There will be many many casualties in the hospitality industry… Support who you can, when you can.”
The CDC has not found evidence of the coronavirus being transmitted through food or packaging but urges food industry professionals to wash their hands with soap and water regularly to prevent the virus from spreading via touching surfaces.
In response to the virus, several food delivery services
like Postmates and Favor have introduced contact-free delivery options for customers looking to avoid human interaction. Restaurateurs like Dady also plan to roll out new meal delivery plans while implementing strict safety standards, requiring all food handlers to use latex gloves while working with food and washing hands with soap and water every 30 minutes.
"I’m speaking as somebody trying to support the entire restaurant industry, because I know there’s going to be some casualties," Dady told the Current
. "Your favorite places won’t be there in a couple of weeks if we don’t do something now.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
