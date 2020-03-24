Crew Member Confidential: A Texas Trader Joe's Employee Worries the Chain Isn't Taking Coronavirus Safety Seriously

Corporate is telling Captains to tell their crew that our petition for hazard pay is a petition to join the union. That’s not how unionizing works, and it’s hilarious they think that. The purpose of our petition is to secure hazard pay at a rate of time and a half. That’s it.

Across the country, cities are shutting down. Trader Joe’s needs to provide workers hazard pay starting right now. Crewmembers are terrified, knowing their job is putting them on the frontlines of a global pandemic. It is not enough to receive PTO only after being proven sick.

They finally caved on their no gloves policy (and lied about it, but that’s bosses for you). Another win! pic.twitter.com/ugHL4hZeOQ

@TraderJoesList @ @TraderJoesUnion this is just the tiniest amount of the overcrowding and lack of social distancing that is going on in your stores. The employees on the floor are concerned but management is not and seemed irritated to have this pointed out to them and said, well pic.twitter.com/LLWAXAPYP0

