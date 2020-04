San Antonio First Responders and Healthcare Workers Can Now Receive Free Meals At McDonald's

click image Twitter / McDonaldsCorp

First responders and healthcare workers have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, and San Antonians have been doing their best to show appreciation for all that they do.Now, megacorp McDonald's is getting in on the action, too — by offering free fast food meals to the heroes at the frontlines.From now until May 5, eligible employees can receive a free Thank You Meal at participating San Antonio McDonald's franchises with proof of employment. According to McDonald's news release , these meals will be served during breakfast, lunch and dinner with a variety of options.Every breakfast meal comes with a hash brown and the choice between Chicken McGriddles, Egg McMuffin or a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit. For lunch and dinner, it will have small fries and either a double cheeseburger, Filet-O-Fish or a six-piece Chicken McNuggets to go along with it. All meal options come with any size hot coffee, soft drink or tea.