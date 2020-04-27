Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 27, 2020

San Antonio First Responders and Healthcare Workers Can Now Receive Free Meals At McDonald's

Posted By on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 2:58 PM

click image TWITTER / MCDONALDSCORP
  • Twitter / McDonaldsCorp
First responders and healthcare workers have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, and San Antonians have been doing their best to show appreciation for all that they do.

Now, megacorp McDonald's is getting in on the action, too — by offering free fast food meals to the heroes at the frontlines.

From now until May 5, eligible employees can receive a free Thank You Meal at participating San Antonio McDonald's franchises with proof of employment. According to McDonald's news release, these meals will be served during breakfast, lunch and dinner with a variety of options.

Every breakfast meal comes with a hash brown and the choice between Chicken McGriddles, Egg McMuffin or a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit. For lunch and dinner, it will have small fries and either a double cheeseburger, Filet-O-Fish or a six-piece Chicken McNuggets to go along with it. All meal options come with any size hot coffee, soft drink or tea.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. John Krasinski Shouts Out H-E-B Employees on His Some Good News YouTube Show Read More

  2. H-E-B and Favor Launch Express Delivery Service, 2-Hour Delivery on Select Items Read More

  3. Chester's Hamburgers Posts Problematic Anti-China Message on Restaurant Sign Read More

  4. We Work on the Front Lines Providing Your Food: Here’s What You Need to Know Read More

  5. San Antonio Chef Issues Plea to Help Feed Frontline Medical Personnel Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation