Monday, July 27, 2020

USDA Testimony: San Antonio Event Planner Did Not Meet Terms of $39 Million Federal Contract

Posted By on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / CRE8AMEAL
  • Instagram / CRE8AMEAL
In congressional testimony, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said San Antonio event planner CRE8AD8 fell 250,000 boxes short of delivering on its federal contract to feed hungry families, the Express-News reports.

“They supplied about 500,000 boxes,” Bruce Summers, administrator of the USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service testified at a House Agriculture subcommittee hearing last week. “They did not supply the entire amount of their contract.”



CRE8AD8's involvement in the Farmers to Families Food Box program drew skepticism from the start, as lawmakers including U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, criticized the USDA for awarding a $39 million contract to a company lacking food distribution experience. The contract called for the business to deliver 750,000 boxes of produce, protein and dairy to food banks and other nonprofits across seven Southwestern states.

Greg Ibach, the USDA undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs, said CRE8AD8 did not collect the full $39 million as a result of the underwhelming performance, according to the Express-News report. The department only paid the vendor “for the amount of boxes they actually delivered.”

However, even after the federal testimony, CRE8AD8 continued to deny the results via social media.

"Mr. Summers said we fell a little short. Wait until the final numbers come out," read a comment from CRE8AD8 on a recent Facebook post. "You obviously didn’t hear that there are still pending invoices. That number they reported in the hearing was from around late June from the report we provided. Sit tight!"

