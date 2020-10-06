San Antonio-based Bakery Lorraine launches fall menu featuring new sweet and savory eats

click image
-
Instagram / bakery_lorraine
-
California Zinfandel shells filled with dark chocolate ganache are a new fall macaron flavor at BL.
Autumn is upon us, and San Antonio-based chain Bakery Lorraine is ready to usher in comfy, hearty dishes that fit with the cooler temperatures.
The new fall menu includes eight new macaron flavors, an extensive assortment of cakes, pastries and lunches, plus a dinner menu that — unlike the rest of the new items — is available only at San Antonio's Pearl location.
New macaron flavors run the gamut from obvious — pumpkin spice and caramel apple — to unexpected, such as cereal milk, zinfandel and Earl Grey. New pastries include the Everything Bagel Croissant, a flaky croissant rolled in an everything bagel spice blend, and a gluten-free orange cranberry muffin.
Dinner — which is served from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings at the Pearl location — will feature items such as steak frites, a mixed greens salad with Autumn vinaigrette and a classic croque madame.
The fall menu is available now at all Bakery Lorraine locations. Interested diners can see the entire menu of available fall-inspired items — and order online — at the BL website
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.