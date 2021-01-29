No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, January 29, 2021

Kraft launches bright pink, candy-flavored Kraft Mac & Cheese for no good reason

Posted By on Fri, Jan 29, 2021 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY KRAFT
  • Courtesy Kraft
That’s it. People have been cooped up for too long.

Specifically, the Kraft Mac & Cheese marketing team, if one is to take their latest creation as proof: bright pink, candy-flavored Kraft Mac & Cheese.



This limited-edition reimagining of the Middle American pantry staple features the brand’s signature cheesy flavor, but also includes a candy flavor packet to turn the noodle dish pink and add hints of sweet candy flavor.  

But why?

According to a press release, Kraft believes this inexplicable culinary abomination is a suitable alternative to common Valentine’s Day gifts such as heart-shaped chocolate and bouquets of roses.

"There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying ‘you’re the mac to my cheese’ with Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese,” the release states.

Dear future husband: the above statement is 100% false. There are literally 1,000 better ways to show your affection on the love-focused holiday.

Similar to the stupid-ass Panera bread glove we recently featured, you can’t even purchase the bright pink food item.

For some reason, the only way to get your hands on the product is to enter to win a singular box of Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese to be delivered by February 14, so winners(?) can “can deliciously celebrate Valentine’s Day.”

If mac and cheese is the way to your lover’s heart, take our advice and stick with any one of the local spots that does it right.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

