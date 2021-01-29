Kraft launches bright pink, candy-flavored Kraft Mac & Cheese for no good reason

click to enlarge
That’s it. People have been cooped up for too long.
Specifically, the Kraft Mac & Cheese marketing team, if one is to take their latest creation as proof: bright pink, candy-flavored Kraft Mac & Cheese.
This limited-edition reimagining of the Middle American pantry staple features the brand’s signature cheesy flavor, but also includes a candy flavor packet to turn the noodle dish pink and add hints of sweet candy flavor.
But why?
According to a press release
, Kraft believes this inexplicable culinary abomination is a suitable alternative to common Valentine’s Day gifts such as heart-shaped chocolate and bouquets of roses.
"There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying ‘you’re the mac to my cheese’ with Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese,” the release states.
Dear future husband: the above statement is 100% false. There are literally 1,000 better ways to show your affection on the love-focused holiday.
Similar to the stupid-ass Panera bread glove
we recently featured, you can’t even purchase the bright pink food item.
For some reason, the only way to get your hands on the product is to enter to win
a singular box of Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese to be delivered by February 14, so winners(?) can “can deliciously celebrate Valentine’s Day.”
If mac and cheese is the way to your lover’s heart, take our advice
and stick with any one
of the local spots
that does it right.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.