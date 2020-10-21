Popular San Antonio restaurant the Jerk Shack will open second location
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Oct 21, 2020 at 11:39 AM
The Jerk Shack will bring its Caribbean-inspired flavors to Northwest San Antonio in summer of 2021.
The local restaurant's second brick-and-mortar location will feature beer, wine and craft cocktails as well as a drive-thru lane. The new eatery will also include a larger footprint than the flagship location west of downtown.
"We’re really proud of the success we’ve seen at the Jerk Shack over the last couple of years and to be able to open a second location in San Antonio is something we’re really looking forward to,” chef-owner Nicola Blaque said in a release. “This is a passion project for us, so we’re really excited about opening this new location.”
The new menu will feature traditional Caribbean dishes such as braised oxtail and Blaque’s nationally lauded
jerk chicken as well as unique takes on dishes such as tacos and macaroni and cheese.
The new 2,200-square-foot restaurant will be located in the new 151 Plaza development at 10234 State Highway 151. More details, including an opening date, will be forthcoming.
Blaque and her team also helm Mi Roti, a recently opened
Caribbean-style concept in the Pearl’s Bottling Department.
