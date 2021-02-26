Friday, February 26, 2021
Dorćol Distilling, restaurant aid: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
click to enlarge
-
Instagram / dorcolspirits
-
Dorćol Distilling and Brewing sued St. Elmo Brewing in federal court this week for trademark infringement related to Dorćol's HighWheel Betty Kölsch.
Last week's winter storm carried over into this week's food news thanks to Texas letting SNAP recipients use their benefits to replace items that perished when fridges went on the fritz.
But there was plenty more to snack on, such as a copyright infringement suit filed by a local craft brewer and new restaurant coming to Olmos Park. Tuck that napkin into your shirt, messy eaters, and get ready to feast on the Current
's most-read food stories of the week.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, food news, San Antonio food news, top headlines, food news roundup, SNAP, SNAP benefits, food loss, food destroyed, power outages, winter storm, restaurant aid, food industry, San Antonio food industry, Justin War, new restaurant, Dorćol Distilling, lawsuit, St. Elmo Brewing, copyright infringement, Betty, beer, viral photo, Domino's, Jonathan Treviño, HighWheel Betty Kölsch, trademark infringement, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.