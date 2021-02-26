No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, February 26, 2021

Dorćol Distilling, restaurant aid: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Posted By on Fri, Feb 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM

click to enlarge Dorćol Distilling and Brewing sued St. Elmo Brewing in federal court this week for trademark infringement related to Dorćol's HighWheel Betty Kölsch. - INSTAGRAM / DORCOLSPIRITS
  • Instagram / dorcolspirits
  • Dorćol Distilling and Brewing sued St. Elmo Brewing in federal court this week for trademark infringement related to Dorćol's HighWheel Betty Kölsch.
Last week's winter storm carried over into this week's food news thanks to Texas letting SNAP recipients use their benefits to replace items that perished when fridges went on the fritz.

But there was plenty more to snack on, such as a copyright infringement suit filed by a local craft brewer and new restaurant coming to Olmos Park. Tuck that napkin into your shirt, messy eaters, and get ready to feast on the Current's most-read food stories of the week.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

