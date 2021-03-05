Friday, March 5, 2021
Face masks, Stefan Bowers: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
click to enlarge
-
Instagram / roadmapbrewing
-
Many SA eateries and drinkeries are keeping face masks mandatory after the state mandate expires.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to drop the state's mask mandate was big food news — both for folks looking to dine safely and workers trying to avoid infection as they interact with customers.
No surprise then that the dramatic announcement accounted for two of the Current
's most-read food stories this week. But lots of you also dug into reports on a new cocktail bar coming to The Rim, chef Stefan Bowers' latest plans and the passing of a beloved East Side restauranteur.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, food news, San Antonio food news, top headlines, food news roundup, face masks, mask mandate, mandatory masks, Bar 1919, La Cantera, The Rim, food industry, workers, Greg Abbott, Stefan Bowers, Playland, pizza, Mr. & Mrs. G's Home Cooking, William Garner Sr., Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.