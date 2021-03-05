No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 5, 2021

Face masks, Stefan Bowers: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Posted By on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 5:11 PM

click to enlarge Many SA eateries and drinkeries are keeping face masks mandatory after the state mandate expires. - INSTAGRAM / ROADMAPBREWING
  • Instagram / roadmapbrewing
  • Many SA eateries and drinkeries are keeping face masks mandatory after the state mandate expires.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to drop the state's mask mandate was big food news — both for folks looking to dine safely and workers trying to avoid infection as they interact with customers.

No surprise then that the dramatic announcement accounted for two of the Current's most-read food stories this week. But lots of you also dug into reports on a new cocktail bar coming to The Rim, chef Stefan Bowers' latest plans and the passing of a beloved East Side restauranteur.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

A series of covers releases from Girl in a Coma’s Nina Diaz reveals both her range and her influences
Red-Carpet Kid: San Antonio native gives voice to Young SpongeBob in animated movie sequel
San Antonio’s new greenway trails offer a view of the city we otherwise might zoom past
Jardín brings the right culinary elements to the Botanical Garden’s Sullivan Carriage House
Top(ped) Dog: The Dogfather’s Patrick Curel on why his hot dog restaurant is flipping burgers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Owner behind San Antonio craft-cocktail mainstay Bar 1919 opens luxe new spot at The Rim Read More

  2. These San Antonio bars and restaurants will require masks for service after mandate is lifted Read More

  3. Yet another plan emerges to turn San Antonio’s Lone Star District into a mixed-use development Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Mr. & Mrs. G’s Home Cooking mourns the death of patriarch William Garner Sr. Read More

  5. Here's where you can find out which San Antonio businesses still require patrons to wear masks Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation