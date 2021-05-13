Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Another San Antonio native to compete on Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns

Posted By on Thu, May 13, 2021 at 3:24 PM

click image Chef Antonio Ruiz will be competing in the upcoming season of Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns. - INSTAGRAM / CHEFANTONIORUIZ
  • Instagram / chefantonioruiz
  • Chef Antonio Ruiz will be competing in the upcoming season of Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns.
The Alamo City must be a favorite place for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to trawl for talent.

Chef Antonio Ruiz, a New Braunfels-based chef with training from the local Culinary Institute of America campus, will compete alongside fellow San Antonio chef Emily Hersh in the upcoming season of Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns.



Ruiz, who grew up on the South Side, spent time as a chef for the San Antonio Spurs and is now posted up in the kitchen at Texas Bistro at Park View, a New American restaurant in the heart of New Braunfels.

The chef has worked with big names such as chef Masaharu Morimoto and was mentored by SA’s own Johnny Hernandez. He also collaborates with new recipe app Manna, providing recipes and how-to videos to show folks at home how to prepare dishes like a culinary pro.

The new season of Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns kicks off Monday, May 31.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

