Monday, May 17, 2021

Snickers bars with Texan wrapper now available in San Antonio — and they're made in Texas too

Posted By on Mon, May 17, 2021 at 11:03 AM

click image Jefferson Bodega now carries the “Texas Proud” version of Snickers candy bars. - INSTAGRAM / JAMESWHITEFTW
  • Instagram / jameswhiteftw
  • Jefferson Bodega now carries the “Texas Proud” version of Snickers candy bars.
Candy conglomerate Mars is putting a Texas twist on some of its packaging.

In a Monday Facebook post, San Antonio convenience store Jefferson Bodega announced that it now carries a special “Texas Proud” version of Mars' Snickers candy bars with the state flag now emblazons on its wrapper.



“… for a #snack to register on our radar it usually has to be a new or unique flavor, not just a new package,” the shop’s Facebook post reads. “However an exception must be made for these awesome #texas #snickers bars because not only is the #texaspride packaging incredible but this edition is also made locally.”

Turns out the candy in the Texas Proud wrappers is manufactured just up the road at the Mars Wrigley Confectionary facility in Waco. Folks looking to get their hands on a the Texas-made, Texas-wrapped bars can do so at the bodega, located at 1005 Donaldson Ave., or at select San Antonio Walmart locations.

The McLean, Virginia-based food operates hundreds of factories in some 80 countries in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Americas, according to its website. Mars' primary U.S. locations are in Virginia, Illinois, Maryland and New Jersey.

These specific bars should’t be confused with the limited edition Snickers Pecan Bars first released in 2019, which replaced the traditional peanuts with Texas-based pecans instead. The first run of Snickers Pecan bars sold out in 24 hours.

