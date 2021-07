San Antonio chef Tim McDiarmid to compete in special series of Food Network's Chopped

click image Dawn Hoffman

Tim McDiarmid will compete on Food Network’s reality competition series Chopped.

The Food Network has certainly figured out that the Alamo City is full of exceptional culinary talent SA chef Tim McDiarmid, local caterer and founder of The Good Kind Hospitality Group, is the latest to be roped into the network’s reality competition series. McDiarmid will appear on the July 6 episode of the “Alton's Maniacal Baskets” series, wherein 16 chefs will compete for the chance to win a hefty grand prize of $50,000.The show is a new five-episode tournament where competitors will attempt to incorporate unusual ingredients chosen by Alton Brown and his social media fans, including — but not at all limited to — chitterlings, livermush pudding and sticky beans.We’ll spare you the Google search and tell you that livermush pudding is exactly what it sounds like.McDiarmid is a James Beard Fellow and part of the James Beard Foundation’s Women’s Leadership Programs. She owns and operates Southtown eatery The Good Kind, event venue Ivy Hall and Tim the Girl Catering.She will appear onTuesday, July 6 at 8 p.m.