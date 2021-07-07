Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

San Antonio's Smoke BBQ will donate concert funds to Comfort Café's flooded flagship spot

Posted By on Wed, Jul 7, 2021 at 10:04 AM

click image Comfort Café's Bandera location is closed after a massive flood. - FACEBOOK / COMFORT CAFÉ SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / Comfort Café San Antonio
  • Comfort Café's Bandera location is closed after a massive flood.
Comfort Café is getting a hand from downtown’s Smoke BBQ+Skybar as the nationally lauded brunch spot rebuilds from a massive flood that ravaged its flagship Bandera Road location.

After being inundated by the heavy rains that hit parts of San Antonio Monday and Tuesday, Comfort Café closed the Bandera Road eatery until further notice.



click image Comfort Café's Bandera location is closed for cleanup and repairs. - FACEBOOK / COMFORT CAFÉ SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / Comfort Café San Antonio
  • Comfort Café's Bandera location is closed for cleanup and repairs.
In a Tuesday Facebook post, venue and restaurant Smoke BBQ+Skybar said it wants to help speed up repairs by donating 100% of ticket sales from Wednesday night’s concert by country singer Kevin Fowler to the damaged restaurant.

“We are devastated to hear about the flooding and damage at Comfort Café San Antonio," the post read. “We have been truly blessed over the past year, and to help a fellow restaurant in need, we are going to donate 100% of door ticket sales to Comfort Cafe from our Kevin Fowler Concert. … When something like this happens it's our job as a community to come together and help!”

Comfort Café — a pay-what-you-can, volunteer-based spot — benefits a community of recovering addicts who work as servers, hosts and cooks. The team is now accepting donations of cash or volunteer time to help reopen the flood-damaged location.

However, the mini-chain's newest location at Los Patios in Northeast San Antonio will continue to sling the breakfast and brunch faves that earned it the title of “top brunch spot in the U.S.” from review site Yelp.

That location, at 2015 Northeast Loop 410, is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

