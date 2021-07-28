Comfort Café hosting prime rib dinners to pay for repairs to its flagship San Antonio location

-
Facebook / Comfort Café San Antonio
Comfort Café's Bandera location is closed after a massive flood.
The newest location of volunteer-based Comfort Café will begin holding five-course dinners next month to fund repairs to its original restaurant, recently ravaged by flooding
Comfort Café is asking diners for a suggested donation of $50, which will include an appetizer, soup, salad, desert and choice of entree — either salmon or prime rib. News site mySA reports
that seats for the first dinner, slated for August 6, are already filing up.
The pay-what-you-can Comfort Cafés benefit a community of recovering addicts who work as servers, hosts and cooks.
The dinners are "totally to help offset the loss of income from our Bandera location closing," co-owner Teri Lopez told MySA. "We will be doing it on a regular basis.”
The fundraisers will take place at the homegrown chain's Los Patios location, 2015 Northeast Loop 410, which opened in June. It also operates a restaurant in Smithville, 90 minutes northeast of SA.
Though the Bandera Location is closed for now, the two other spots will continue slinging the breakfast and brunch faves that earned the original location the title of Top Brunch Spot in the U.S.
from review site Yelp.
Those interested in the dinners should text (512) 321-8336 or reserve their spots in-person at the restaurant from Friday through Sunday. Seating for the August 6 dinner is from 6:30-7 p.m.
