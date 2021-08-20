Where to Get Yuengling, Box Street All Day: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Photo Courtesy Glazer's Beer and Beverage of Texas
Yuengling's lager is now available on draft at a number of San Antonio drinkeries.
The Current
’s biggest food stories this week included legal woes surrounding the never-opened culinary venture of a country music star and TABC-driven shenanigans, but optimists, don’t fret! There was positive news, too.
For instance, Texas bars began doling out Yuengling Lager in the Lone Star State for the first time in the company’s 192-year history, and long-awaited Box Street All Day released details surrounding a pop-up series that will give fans an insider look at the upcoming menu.
Read on for these stories and more.
