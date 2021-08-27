Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 27, 2021

Mtn Dew Flamin' Hot, Mochinut Comes to SA: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Posted By on Fri, Aug 27, 2021 at 1:24 PM

click to enlarge Mountain Dew will release a Flamin' Hot soda August 31. - INSTAGRAM / MOUNTAINDEW
  • Instagram / mountaindew
  • Mountain Dew will release a Flamin' Hot soda August 31.
It’s no surprise that this week’s top food story was the ridiculous news that Mountain Dew and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos have teamed up on a collaborative beverage dubbed Mtn Dew Flamin' Hot.

Because no one can resist a hefty dose of WTF Food News.



That wasn’t all hungry San Antonians also wanted to know more about, of course. Folks were excited to get the deets on the city’s first Korean doughnut joint — even though it’s now temporarily closed — and preliminary details about a new South Side multi-sport complex.

Read on for these top food stories and more.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. No one asked for it, but Mountain Dew will release a Flamin' Hot Cheetos soda anyway Read More

  2. Texas health department cuts length of time foodservice workers have to complete safety training Read More

  3. Vegan cheeseburger joint Blissful Burgers has reopened near San Antonio's Medical Center Read More

  4. After devastating flood, San Antonio’s Comfort Café will receive $10,000 from Yelp aid initiative Read More

  5. Plant-based pizzeria Verve Pie will open Friday in Northeast San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation