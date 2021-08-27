Mtn Dew Flamin' Hot, Mochinut Comes to SA: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
click to enlarge
-
Instagram / mountaindew
-
Mountain Dew will release a Flamin' Hot soda August 31.
It’s no surprise that this week’s top food story was the ridiculous news that Mountain Dew and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos have teamed up on a collaborative beverage dubbed Mtn Dew Flamin' Hot.
Because no one can resist a hefty dose of WTF Food News.
That wasn’t all hungry San Antonians also wanted to know more about, of course. Folks were excited to get the deets on the city’s first Korean doughnut joint — even though it’s now temporarily closed
— and preliminary details about a new South Side multi-sport complex.
Read on for these top food stories and more.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, food news, San Antonio food news, top headlines, food news roundup, WTF, Mountain Dew, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, limited edition, limited time, why, Mtn Dew Flamin' Hot, hot Cheetos, soft drink, soda, new sodas, new snacks, snack foods, weird food products, L.A.-based snack chain, Mochinut, now open, San Antonio location, Clark High School, Northwest San Antonio, Korean doughnuts, Korean hot dogs, Kdogs, puro, food industry, service industry, hospitality industry, food workers, service workers, hospitality workers, labor shortage, low pay, minimum wage, tipped wage, wait staff, kitchen staff, COVID-19, pandemic, safety, health and wellness, higher wages, employee retainment, employee turnover, broken system, bartending, restaurants, bars, benefits, employee benefits, U.S. Department of Labor, tip credit rules, Fair Labor Standards Act FLSA, Comfort Café, Yelp, review site, Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S., Serenity Star, Recovery program, Comfort Cafe, Smithville, donation-based, new location, fundraiser, Make It Happen Day Fund, Make It Happen Day, Southside, family-friendly, Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse, multi-sport, venue, complex, social media, Softball, Sand Volleyball, Pickleball, Badminton, Horseshoes, Cornhole, live music, pet-friendly, Image