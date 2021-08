After devastating flood, San Antonio’s Comfort Café will receive $10,000 from Yelp aid initiative

Facebook / Comfort Café San Antonio

Thanks to a new initiative from review site Yelp, San Antonio brunch favorite Comfort Café is poised to get a financial break from recent setbacks, including a flood that shuttered its flagship Bandera Road location.The pay-what-you-can eatery will get a $10,000 donation from Yelp as part of the online company's Make It Happen Day Fund, a $100,000 pot set up to aid Texas small businesses dealing with hard times.Yelp declared Thursday, August 26 Make It Happen Day, and plans to donate a total of $50,000 to five Texas small businesses. Comfort Café was the sole San Antonio operation included in the group.In July, heavy rains all but destroyed the interior of the volunteer-based mini-chain's flagship eatery. It remains closed indefinitely Comfort Café has also been plagued by the recent surge in COVID cases.Its new location inside the Los Patios complex, 2015 Northeast Loop 410, began holding $50 dinners to fund repairs to the original restaurant. However, that eatery was forced to close for two consecutive weekends after staff-wide exposure to COVID-19. It's since reopened.Yelp recently named Comfort Café the No. 1 place to eat in Texas and the No. 1 brunch spot in the country. The restaurants benefits a community of recovering addicts who work as servers, hosts and cooks.