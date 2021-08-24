After devastating flood, San Antonio’s Comfort Café will receive $10,000 from Yelp aid initiative

-
Facebook / Comfort Café San Antonio
-
Comfort Café's Bandera location is closed indefinitely after a massive July flood.
Thanks to a new initiative from review site Yelp, San Antonio brunch favorite Comfort Café is poised to get a financial break from recent setbacks, including a flood that shuttered its flagship Bandera Road location.
The pay-what-you-can eatery will get a $10,000 donation from Yelp as part of the online company's Make It Happen Day Fund, a $100,000 pot set up to aid Texas small businesses dealing with hard times.
Yelp declared Thursday, August 26 Make It Happen Day, and plans to donate a total of $50,000 to five Texas small businesses. Comfort Café was the sole San Antonio operation included in the group.
In July, heavy rains all but destroyed the interior of the volunteer-based mini-chain's flagship eatery. It remains closed indefinitely
.
Comfort Café has also been plagued by the recent surge in COVID cases.
Its new location inside the Los Patios complex, 2015 Northeast Loop 410, began holding $50 dinners
to fund repairs to the original restaurant. However, that eatery was forced to close for two consecutive weekends after staff-wide exposure
to COVID-19. It's since reopened.
Yelp recently named Comfort Café the No. 1 place to eat in Texas and the No. 1 brunch spot
in the country. The restaurants benefits a community of recovering addicts who work as servers, hosts and cooks.
