After renovations, San Antonio brewery and restaurant Southerleigh will reopen Monday

The longtime Pearl staple closed in August, announcing plans to add aesthetic and infrastructural upgrades to its interior. The owners of the brewery-meets-seafood restaurant also promised a revamped menu from chef-owner Jeff Balfour.
“Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery is known for striking the balance between comfort and sophistication, and we are excited to bring the menu back to our roots with some new signature dishes alongside classics from our original opening menus,” Balfour said in a press statement announcing the temporary closure.
Located inside Pearl’s historic brewhouse, 136 E. Grayson St., Suite 120, the brewery is the flagship operation of Southerleigh Hospitality Group, which also operates Southerleigh Haute South at The RIM shopping center.
The Pearl location is now accepting reservations in advance of the reopening.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.