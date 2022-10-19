After renovations, San Antonio brewery and restaurant Southerleigh will reopen Monday

The Pearl dining establishment's owners also promise a revamped menu from chef Jeff Balfour.

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 12:40 pm

Southerleigh at Pearl will reopen next week after three months of closure. - Instagram / southerleigh_fine_food
Instagram / southerleigh_fine_food
Southerleigh at Pearl will reopen next week after three months of closure.
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery will reopen this Monday, unveiling an updated interior and menu, according to the restaurant's owners.

The longtime Pearl staple closed in August, announcing plans to add aesthetic and infrastructural upgrades to its interior. The owners of the brewery-meets-seafood restaurant also promised a revamped menu from chef-owner Jeff Balfour.
“Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery is known for striking the balance between comfort and sophistication, and we are excited to bring the menu back to our roots with some new signature dishes alongside classics from our original opening menus,” Balfour said in a press statement announcing the temporary closure.

Located inside Pearl’s historic brewhouse, 136 E. Grayson St., Suite 120, the brewery is the flagship operation of Southerleigh Hospitality Group, which also operates Southerleigh Haute South at The RIM shopping center.

The Pearl location is now accepting reservations in advance of the reopening.

Food & Drink Slideshows

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less
Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

