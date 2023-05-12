Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Head Space, Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co.: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

The closure of Grady's Bar-B-Q's remaining stores and future plans for a northward Tycoon Flats expansion also made this week's top food news.

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 12:27 pm

click to enlarge Head Space owners hairstylist Anya Krotova and chef Mike Torres. - Tyler Malone
Tyler Malone
Head Space owners hairstylist Anya Krotova and chef Mike Torres.
This week's top Current food news covered a wide breadth of topics, including new businesses, expansion of tried-and-true favorites and the end of a local barbecue era. Let's jump in.

Our top food story shared the news of a unique hybrid bar-cafe-hair salon that's serving up fresh coffee and haircuts just south of downtown, followed closely by the unveil of several details regarding an epic '80s-themed eatery set to open in Boerne this fall. Folks also wanted more deets about the debut of Rosario's new rooftop bar, as well as future plans for a Tycoon Flats expansion, as detailed in this week's Little Bites column.

And now, for a bit of sad news: little league teams all over SA were likely weeping over the news that barbecue staple Grady's Bar-B-Q permanently shuttered its remaining locations this week. Now they have to find a new spot to snag post-game eats, the pobrecitos.

Read on for more.
