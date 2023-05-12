Head Space, Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co.: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Our top food story shared the news of a unique hybrid bar-cafe-hair salon that's serving up fresh coffee and haircuts just south of downtown, followed closely by the unveil of several details regarding an epic '80s-themed eatery set to open in Boerne this fall. Folks also wanted more deets about the debut of Rosario's new rooftop bar, as well as future plans for a Tycoon Flats expansion, as detailed in this week's Little Bites column.
And now, for a bit of sad news: little league teams all over SA were likely weeping over the news that barbecue staple Grady's Bar-B-Q permanently shuttered its remaining locations this week. Now they have to find a new spot to snag post-game eats, the pobrecitos.
Read on for more.
- Hybrid bar-cafe-hair salon Head Space opens in San Antonio's King William neighborhood
- Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co. will bring epic '80s-themed dining to Boerne this fall
- Grady's Bar-B-Q closes all San Antonio locations after more than 70 years in business
- Little Bites: Tycoon Flats takeover, new leader at Maverick making San Antonio food news this week
- Rosario's new Southtown San Antonio restaurant opens 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter