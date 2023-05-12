Head Space, Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co.: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Tyler Malone Head Space owners hairstylist Anya Krotova and chef Mike Torres.

This week's topfood news covered a wide breadth of topics, including new businesses, expansion of tried-and-true favorites and the end of a local barbecue era. Let's jump in.Our top food story shared the news of a unique hybrid bar-cafe-hair salon that's serving up fresh coffee and haircuts just south of downtown, followed closely by the unveil of several details regarding an epic '80s-themed eatery set to open in Boerne this fall. Folks also wanted more deets about the debut of Rosario's new rooftop bar, as well as future plans for a Tycoon Flats expansion, as detailed in this week's Little Bites column.And now, for a bit of sad news: little league teams all over SA were likely weeping over the news that barbecue staple Grady's Bar-B-Q permanently shuttered its remaining locations this week. Now they have to find a new spot to snag post-game eats, theRead on for more.