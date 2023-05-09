Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Grady's Bar-B-Q closes all San Antonio locations after more than 70 years in business

Company officials didn't provide a reason for the closure but said they're trying to find work for as many employees as possible.

By on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 9:55 am

Grady's was known for its smoked meats, fried catfish and homestyle sides.
Instagram / gradysbbq
Grady’s was known for its smoked meats, fried catfish and homestyle sides.
The San Antonio-based Grady’s Bar-B-Q chain has ceased operation after more than 70 years in business.

The company revealed the closure of its three remaining San Antonio-area locations in a statement on its website. Officials didn't provide a reason for the decision but said they're trying to find work for as many employees as possible.
Grady's Bar-B-Q announced the closure of its three remaining San Antonio-area locations via a statement on its website.
Screenshot / gradysbbq.com
Grady’s Bar-B-Q announced the closure of its three remaining San Antonio-area locations via a statement on its website.
At the time of its closure, Grady’s operated stores on Fredericksburg Road, Bandera Road and FM 78 in Converse. The chain was known for smoked meats, fried catfish and homestyle sides.

