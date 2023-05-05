Hybrid bar-cafe-hair salon Head Space opens in San Antonio's King William neighborhood

The hybrid business is offering a limited menu of coffee, eats and salon services in a soft opening capacity, the news site reports. The spot, located at 109 Playmoor St., will host a First Friday pop-up dinner from chef John Mesa on Friday, May 5. Work from artist Jorge Villareal will decorate the space during the event.
Head Space is a collaboration between chef Mike Torres and hairstylist Anya Krotova, MySA reports. Booking for salon services is open now on the Head Space website.
When it fully opens, Head Space will offer an espresso menu as well as eats such as breakfast tacos, pulled pork sliders and brisket hash. Its online menu also features a weekly special. This week’s is homemade biscuits topped with sausage gravy.
Head Space is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Its website notes the hours will expand soon.
