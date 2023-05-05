Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Hybrid bar-cafe-hair salon Head Space opens in San Antonio's King William neighborhood

Head Space is a collaboration between chef Mike Torres and hairstylist Anya Krotova.

By on Fri, May 5, 2023 at 12:54 pm

Head Space owners hairstylist Anya Krotova and chef Mike Torres. - Tyler Malone
Tyler Malone
Combination bar-cafe-hair salon Head Space is opening near Brackenridge High School, inviting guests to get their heads right in more ways than one, MySA reports.

The hybrid business is offering a limited menu of coffee, eats and salon services in a soft opening capacity, the news site reports. The spot, located at 109 Playmoor St., will host a First Friday pop-up dinner from chef John Mesa on Friday, May 5. Work from artist Jorge Villareal will decorate the space during the event.
When it fully opens, Head Space will offer an espresso menu as well as eats such as breakfast tacos, pulled pork sliders and brisket hash. Its online menu also features a weekly special. This week’s is homemade biscuits topped with sausage gravy.

Head Space is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Its website notes the hours will expand soon.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

