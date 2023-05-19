La Malinche, Lucy Cooper's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

The Current's story about Arizona-based Postino WineCafé also made the week's top five.

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 1:17 pm

La Malinche is still undergoing renovation, but its owner promises it will be both welcoming and chic.
Instagram / betosaltmex
La Malinche is still undergoing renovation, but its owner promises it will be both welcoming and chic.
This week's most-read Current food news was all about growth, from second locations to brand-spanking new concepts — and a little bit of everything in between.

The former site of popular Broadway eatery Beto's Alt-Mex will get a second lease on life as Mexican restaurant La Malinche, while local businesses Lucy Cooper's and The Hayden plan for their second and third locations, respectively. Folks also checked out this week's Little Bites column, which shared the upcoming plans for Tycoon Flats' second shop, this one on Austin Highway.

Turns out readers were also keen to learn about expansions by businesses not based in San Antonio. Our story about Arizona-based Postino WineCafé also made the week's top five.

Read on for more.
