La Malinche, Lucy Cooper's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

The former site of popular Broadway eatery Beto's Alt-Mex will get a second lease on life as Mexican restaurant La Malinche, while local businesses Lucy Cooper's and The Hayden plan for their second and third locations, respectively. Folks also checked out this week's Little Bites column, which shared the upcoming plans for Tycoon Flats' second shop, this one on Austin Highway.
Turns out readers were also keen to learn about expansions by businesses not based in San Antonio. Our story about Arizona-based Postino WineCafé also made the week's top five.
Read on for more.
- Former San Antonio building of Beto's Alt-Mex will reopen as Mexican restaurant La Malinche
- San Antonio’s 21-and-up joint Lucy Cooper’s to expand with new location on city's Far West Side
- Little Bites: Tycoon Flats takeover, new leader at Maverick making San Antonio food news this week
- Postino WineCafé chain sets summer opening date for first of two San Antonio locations
- The Hayden Jewish diner sets June 3 opening for new North San Antonio location
