The Hayden Jewish diner sets June 3 opening for new North San Antonio location

The second location will feature the same menu as the original Broadway restaurant, which offers classic fare such as matzo ball soup along with culinary mashups.

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 11:12 am

click to enlarge The Hayden's second location is at mixed-use development Alon Market. - Courtesy Photo / The Hayden
Courtesy Photo / The Hayden
The Hayden's second location is at mixed-use development Alon Market.
The Hayden’s highly anticipated second location will open June 3, serving up fresh takes on Jewish delicatessen fare in North Central San Antonio's Alon Market development.

“We are so excited to bring our unique, new-school diner vibe to more people throughout the community,” owner Adam Lampinstein said in an emailed statement. “It's been a labor of love, and we can't wait to share the new location with the public.”

Located at 10003 N.W. Military Highway, Suite #2115, the new eatery will offer the same menu items as The Hayden's original Broadway location.

The original spot, which opened in 2020, is known both for funky culinary mashups such as fried chicken served with potato latke waffles and for classic Jewish deli fare including matzo ball soup and pastrami, the latter made onsite.

The second location will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner along with cocktails. A full-service bar will serve as a focal point for the renovated 2,900-square-foot space.

The new Hayden's operating hours will be 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. 

