Luna Rosa, LadyBird Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / livebrooks Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas owner Iris Gonzalez-Ornelas shows off a selection of menu items.

This week's most-readfood stories were largely centered around feel-good news such as openings, expansions and new opportunities for local food pros to shine.Newcomer LadyBird Beer Garden opened its doors this week, and Elotitos Corn Bar welcomed guests to its second location, this one in the city's booming Government Hill neighborhood. Upcoming River North complex Make Ready Market also had news surrounding newly-confirmed future tenants, and south SA Puerto Rican spot Luna Rosa announced its plans to take over the building that housed Rosario's until its closure earlier this year.Readers were also keen to learn about largely unknown struggles chefs face when food festival season — which is quickly becoming a year-round thing — comes calling.Read on for more.