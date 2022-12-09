Luna Rosa, LadyBird Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Newcomer LadyBird Beer Garden opened its doors this week, and Elotitos Corn Bar welcomed guests to its second location, this one in the city's booming Government Hill neighborhood. Upcoming River North complex Make Ready Market also had news surrounding newly-confirmed future tenants, and south SA Puerto Rican spot Luna Rosa announced its plans to take over the building that housed Rosario's until its closure earlier this year.
Readers were also keen to learn about largely unknown struggles chefs face when food festival season — which is quickly becoming a year-round thing — comes calling.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio's Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas taking over Rosario's former Southtown spot
- Laid-back LadyBird Beer Garden opening in San Antonio on Friday
- San Antonio's upcoming Make Ready Market lands 5 more food hall tenants
- San Antonio's Elotitos Corn Bar has opened its new Government Hill location
- As food festivals proliferate, San Antonio chefs have to decide whether they're worth the effort
