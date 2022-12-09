Luna Rosa, LadyBird Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Openings and new opportunities for local food pros dominated this week's most-read Current food news.

By on Fri, Dec 9, 2022 at 3:24 pm

click to enlarge Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas owner Iris Gonzalez-Ornelas shows off a selection of menu items. - Instagram / livebrooks
Instagram / livebrooks
Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas owner Iris Gonzalez-Ornelas shows off a selection of menu items.
This week's most-read Current food stories were largely centered around feel-good news such as openings, expansions and new opportunities for local food pros to shine.

Newcomer LadyBird Beer Garden opened its doors this week, and Elotitos Corn Bar welcomed guests to its second location, this one in the city's booming Government Hill neighborhood. Upcoming River North complex Make Ready Market also had news surrounding newly-confirmed future tenants, and south SA Puerto Rican spot Luna Rosa announced its plans to take over the building that housed Rosario's until its closure earlier this year.

Readers were also keen to learn about largely unknown struggles chefs face when food festival season — which is quickly becoming a year-round thing — comes calling.

Read on for more.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New food truck park slated for San Antonio's Government Hill neighborhood

By Nina Rangel

Bésame — Spanish for “kiss me” — could open as soon as Dec. 16.

San Antonio's El Remedio food truck empire opens first brick-and-mortar restaurant

By Nina Rangel

El Remedio's food trucks and new restaurant specialize in birria and Mexican seafood.

San Antonio's Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas taking over Rosario's former Southtown spot

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas taking over Rosario's former Southtown spot

Team behind San Antonio's Bexar Tonics launches Beacon Hill Market & Deli

By Nina Rangel

Entrepreneurial power couple Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney will soon expand their mini-empire once more.

Also in Food & Drink

7Brew Drive Thru Coffee chain coming to San Antonio next year

By Brandon Rodriguez

7Brew offers seven coffee options — hence its name.

Fiery South: Thai Buri offers a taste of the Southeast Asian culinary powerhouse's regional cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

The "dried" curry featuring coarsely ground pork is a standout at Thai Buri.

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us