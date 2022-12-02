click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / LadyBird Beer Garden LadyBird Beer Garden is an indoor-outdoor concept.

The new spot will include pleasing interior decor.

The new family-friendly concept LadyBird Beer Garden will open its doors Friday, bringing an approachable beer selection, craft cocktails and an elevated scratch kitchen to the area north of downtown.Located at 447 W. Hildebrand Ave., the indoor-outdoor space will offer a laid-back atmosphere for families and friends looking for a night out., according to its owners, who also operate Northside chicken restaurant Gold Feather.The team behind LadyBird said they're going for a refined-yet-accessible experience, emphasized by the spot's visually pleasing interior and an approachable beer selection, which includes both craft selections and domestic lagers.The kitchen will serve up elevated takes on bar food classics, including an eggplant sandwich, pork belly sliders and a Texas Wagyu burger.LadyBird Beer Garden's hours of operation will be 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.- 2 a.m.Saturday and Sunday.