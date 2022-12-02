Laid-back LadyBird Beer Garden opening in San Antonio on Friday

LadyBird Beer Garden, a new concept from the team behind Gold Feather, will serve elevated bar food along with beer and craft cocktails.

By on Fri, Dec 2, 2022 at 9:44 am

LadyBird Beer Garden is an indoor-outdoor concept.
Courtesy Photo / LadyBird Beer Garden
LadyBird Beer Garden is an indoor-outdoor concept.
The new  family-friendly concept LadyBird Beer Garden will open its doors Friday, bringing an approachable beer selection, craft cocktails and an elevated scratch kitchen to the area north of downtown.

Located at 447 W. Hildebrand Ave.,  the indoor-outdoor space will offer a laid-back atmosphere for families and friends looking for a night out., according to its owners, who also operate Northside chicken restaurant Gold Feather.

The new spot will include pleasing interior decor.
Courtesy Photo / LadyBird Beer Garden
The new spot will include pleasing interior decor.

The team behind LadyBird said they're going for a refined-yet-accessible experience, emphasized by the spot's visually pleasing interior and an approachable beer selection, which includes both craft selections and domestic lagers.

The kitchen will serve up elevated takes on bar food classics, including an eggplant sandwich, pork belly sliders and a Texas Wagyu burger.

LadyBird Beer Garden's hours of operation will be 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m.- 2 a.m.Saturday and Sunday.

