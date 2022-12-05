San Antonio's Elotitos Corn Bar has opened its new Government Hill location

The Government Hill shop is the second for the locally owned business.

By on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 at 12:24 pm

click to enlarge Elotitos is now serving its snacks and aguas frescas in San Antonio’s Government Hill neighborhood. - Instagram / elotitos.sa
Instagram / elotitos.sa
Elotitos is now serving its snacks and aguas frescas in San Antonio's Government Hill neighborhood.
San Antonio snack shop Elotitos Corn Bar is now slinging Mexican street food and aguas frescas at a second location, this one near the Pearl.

The Government Hill shop — located at 1943 New Braunfels — is the second for the locally owned Elotitos. Its flagship location at 1933 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 105 opened in 2020.
Elotitos serves cups of yellow and white corn dressed in a dozen variations, including traditional, chipotle, jalapeño and crunchy queso. It also offers aguas frescas, shaved ice and mangonadas.

The business held its Government Hill grand opening Dec. 3, according to social media posts. It's now open 3-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
