Martha's Mexican Restaurant, The Ridge at the Hill: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Topping our most-read chart was the announcement that Martha's Mexican Restaurant, long considered a hidden gem for margaritas and Tex-Mex fare, has closed its doors. Top stories also included details regarding the news surrounding The Ridge on the Hill and Seasons 52, new ventures in Government Hill and at Alamo Quarry Market, respectively. Folks also wanted to know about Magnolia Pancake Haus' plans to relocate they Embassy Oaks location and or thoughts on a partnership between Blue Bell Ice Cream and Dr. Pepper.
Read on for more.
- Longtime San Antonio staple Martha's Mexican Restaurant has closed
- Family behind San Antonio's La Tuna Grill to open new venture in former Eastside Kitchenette
- We tried Blue Bell's new Dr. Pepper Float ice cream. Here's what we thought.
- Seasons 52 grill opening at San Antonio's Alamo Quarry Market this weekend
- Magnolia Pancake Haus to relocate Embassy Oaks restaurant to San Antonio's North Side
