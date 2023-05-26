Martha's Mexican Restaurant, The Ridge at the Hill: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Screen Capture / Google Maps Martha's Mexican Restaurant has closed.

This week's most-readfood stories saw closures, openings and our review of a Texas-sized dessert collaboration. Let's jump in.Topping our most-read chart was the announcement that Martha's Mexican Restaurant, long considered a hidden gem for margaritas and Tex-Mex fare, has closed its doors. Top stories also included details regarding the news surrounding The Ridge on the Hill and Seasons 52, new ventures in Government Hill and at Alamo Quarry Market, respectively. Folks also wanted to know about Magnolia Pancake Haus' plans to relocate they Embassy Oaks location and or thoughts on a partnership between Blue Bell Ice Cream and Dr. Pepper.Read on for more.