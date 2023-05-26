VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Martha's Mexican Restaurant, The Ridge at the Hill: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

New eateries and and our review of a Texas-sized dessert collaboration also made this week's top food news.

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 11:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Martha's Mexican Restaurant has closed. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Martha's Mexican Restaurant has closed.
This week's most-read Current food stories saw closures, openings and our review of a Texas-sized dessert collaboration. Let's jump in.

Topping our most-read chart was the announcement that Martha's Mexican Restaurant, long considered a hidden gem for margaritas and Tex-Mex fare, has closed its doors. Top stories also included details regarding the news surrounding The Ridge on the Hill and Seasons 52, new ventures in Government Hill and at Alamo Quarry Market, respectively. Folks also wanted to know about Magnolia Pancake Haus' plans to relocate they Embassy Oaks location and or thoughts on a partnership between Blue Bell Ice Cream and Dr. Pepper.

Read on for more.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Magnolia Pancake Haus to relocate Embassy Oaks restaurant to San Antonio's North Side

By Nina Rangel

Magnolia Pancake Haus will relocate its Embassy Oaks restaurant next month.

First Look: Reopened Francis Bogside brings bold look to space in San Antonio's St. Paul Square

By Nina Rangel and Brandon Rodriguez

Southtown gastropub Francis Bogside has reopened in St. Paul Square.

Longtime San Antonio staple Martha's Mexican Restaurant has closed

By Nina Rangel

Martha's Mexican Restaurant has closed.

Family behind San Antonio's La Tuna Grill to open new venture in former Eastside Kitchenette

By Nina Rangel

Eastside Kitchenette closed down in early 2020.

Also in Food & Drink

El Pastor Es Mi Señor is worthy of its recent inclusion in Neflix's Taco Chronicles

By Ron Bechtol

El Pastor Es Mi Señor was featured in the latest iteration of Netflix's Taco Chronicles.

Low-Octane Summer: With temps heating up, we sampled four N/A beer options with Texas ties

By Brandon Rodriguez and Nina Rangel

The sheer quantity of N/A options can leave novices scratching their heads.

Amor and Amari: Tasting flights of the bitter spirits reveals their wide variety and subtle differences

By Ron Bechtol

Some amari are traditionally thought of as aperitivi (to be consumed before a meal) or digestivi (to be enjoyed after).

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us