Seasons 52 grill opening at San Antonio's Alamo Quarry Market this weekend

Nothing on the seasonal grill's menu is above 600 calories, and it also features an extensive wine list.

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 11:44 am

click to enlarge Seasons 52 will take over the space that housed Mo's Irish Pub at Alamo Quarry Market. - Courtesy Photo / Seasons 52
Courtesy Photo / Seasons 52
Seasons 52 will take over the space that housed Mo's Irish Pub at Alamo Quarry Market.
A seasonal grill and wine bar targeted to waist-watching diners will open this Saturday at Alamo Quarry Market.

Seasons 52 — a concept from the company behind the Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse chains — will take over the space that previously housed Mo's Irish Pub. The restaurant's schtick? Nothing on its menu has more than 600 calories.

The chain uses fresh and seasonal ingredients, according to its website, and its opening menu will feature produce such as asparagus, strawberries and tomatoes, all in peak season right now. The chain's locations also prepares dishes without use of a fryer, instead relying instead on oak-fire grilling and brick-oven roasting.
click to enlarge Caramelized grilled sea scallops is one of the entrees available at Seasons 52. - Courtesy Photo / Seasons 52
Courtesy Photo / Seasons 52
Caramelized grilled sea scallops is one of the entrees available at Seasons 52.
The menu features flatbreads, soups, salads and shareable apps such as truffled risotto and crab polenta. Heartier entrees such as wood-grilled filet mignon and cedar plank-roasted salmon are also available.

As a nod to its name, the Quarry restaurant, 255 E. Basse Road, Suite 1400, has an extensive wine list featuring 52 varieties, including options available by the bottle, glass or in tasting flights.

Seasons 52 currently operates Texas outposts in Houston and Plano.

