Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Owner of El Camino, Bésame food truck parks taking over San Antonio mainstay Luther's Cafe

Restauranteur Ricky Ortiz will turn Luther’s Cafe into an LGBTQ+-friendly sports bar called Ay Que Chula.

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 10:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Luther's location at 1503 N. Main Ave. made it a mainstay and safe space for San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community. - Screen Capture / Google Street View
Screen Capture / Google Street View
Luther's location at 1503 N. Main Ave. made it a mainstay and safe space for San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community.
The honcho of downtown food truck parks El Camino and Bésame plans to open an LGBTQ+-friendly sports bar, Ay Que Chula, in the space formerly occupied by longtime Main Strip staple Luther's Cafe.

Restaurateur Ricky Ortiz took shared the news Wednesday on Instagram, saying he'll install TVs and patio games at the site and is working on a kitchen overhaul the kitchen so it can serve Mexican food. He hopes to launch the concept in two to three months.

Luther’s — a 73-year-old destination for burgers, milkshakes and drag shows — temporarily closed in fall of 2022 to deal with plumbing issues. Shortly after, its owners said they were weighing buyout offers as they grappled with staffing problems, price increases and parking woes.

Luther's location at 1503 N. Main Ave. made it a mainstay and safe space for San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community — a trait that remains a priority for Ortiz, according to his Instagram post.

"We're happy to announce our newest concept, Ay Que Chula Sports Cantina, smack in the middle of San Antonio's vibrant LGBTQ+ neighborhood," Ortiz told the Current. "It's about great food, sports, and making memories with your friends and family. No matter who you are or who you love, you're welcome here."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jingu House at San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden to open new kitchen, dining area

By Nina Rangel

The Jingu House at San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden.

Here's where to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day on July 6 in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Tony G's Soul Food’s legendary fried chicken.

San Antonio nightspot The Squeezebox closing permanently at end of July

By Nina Rangel

Lights shine on a mural inside The Squeezebox.

San Antonio chef Robert Cantu of Moon's Daughters goes solo with Nomad Chef venture

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio chef Robert Cantu has left The Moon's Daughters.

Also in Food & Drink

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us