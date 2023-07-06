Owner of El Camino, Bésame food truck parks taking over San Antonio mainstay Luther's Cafe

Restaurateur Ricky Ortiz took shared the news Wednesday on Instagram, saying he'll install TVs and patio games at the site and is working on a kitchen overhaul the kitchen so it can serve Mexican food. He hopes to launch the concept in two to three months.
Luther’s — a 73-year-old destination for burgers, milkshakes and drag shows — temporarily closed in fall of 2022 to deal with plumbing issues. Shortly after, its owners said they were weighing buyout offers as they grappled with staffing problems, price increases and parking woes.
Luther's location at 1503 N. Main Ave. made it a mainstay and safe space for San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community — a trait that remains a priority for Ortiz, according to his Instagram post.
"We're happy to announce our newest concept, Ay Que Chula Sports Cantina, smack in the middle of San Antonio's vibrant LGBTQ+ neighborhood," Ortiz told the Current. "It's about great food, sports, and making memories with your friends and family. No matter who you are or who you love, you're welcome here."
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed