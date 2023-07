Owner of El Camino, Bésame food truck parks taking over San Antonio mainstay Luther's Cafe

click to enlarge Screen Capture / Google Street View Luther's location at 1503 N. Main Ave. made it a mainstay and safe space for San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community.

The honcho of downtown food truck parks El Camino and Bésame plans to open an LGBTQ+-friendly sports bar, Ay Que Chula, in the space formerly occupied by longtime Main Strip staple Luther's Cafe.Restaurateur Ricky Ortiz took shared the news Wednesday on Instagram, saying he'll install TVs and patio games at the site and is working on a kitchen overhaul the kitchen so it can serve Mexican food. He hopes to launch the concept in two to three months.Luther’s — a 73-year-old destination for burgers, milkshakes and drag shows — temporarily closed in fall of 2022 to deal with plumbing issues. Shortly after, its owners said they were weighing buyout offers as they grappled with staffing problems, price increases and parking woes.Luther's location at 1503 N. Main Ave. made it a mainstay and safe space for San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community — a trait that remains a priority for Ortiz, according to his Instagram post."We're happy to announce our newest concept, Ay Que Chula Sports Cantina, smack in the middle of San Antonio's vibrant LGBTQ+ neighborhood," Ortiz told the. "It's about great food, sports, and making memories with your friends and family. No matter who you are or who you love, you're welcome here."