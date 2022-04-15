Panfila Cantina, Sijang Night Market: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Case in point: the Current's most-read food stories of the week featured details surrounding a Korean corn dog pop-up, a new Mexican street food concept and a massive Mediterranean buffet — all within the city limits. Folks also looked to the Current to discover where to get their Easter feasts and for a sampling of the best conchas the Alamo City has to offer.
Read on for more.
- New San Antonio Mexican restaurant gets online praise from lauded chef Andrew Weissman
- Korean corndog pop-up and night market will take over San Antonio's Three Star Bar
- Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet opens second San Antonio location
- These San Antonio restaurants are offering Easter feasts
- San Antonio's Mexican bakeries offer multiple takes on conchas, from standard to upscale