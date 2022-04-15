Panfila Cantina, Sijang Night Market: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / sijang_sa Korean hot dog pop-up outfit Sijang will take over the kitchen at Three Star Bar on April 18.

Who needs travel when SA's culinary scene has been covering so much geography lately.Case in point: the's most-read food stories of the week featured details surrounding a Korean corn dog pop-up, a new Mexican street food concept and a massive Mediterranean buffet — all within the city limits. Folks also looked to theto discover where to get their Easter feasts and for a sampling of the best conchas the Alamo City has to offer.Read on for more.