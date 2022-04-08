Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

These San Antonio restaurants are offering Easter feasts fit for a king

Some offerings are family-friendly, while others lean more toward an adult crowd.

By on Fri, Apr 8, 2022 at 4:52 pm

click to enlarge Bakery Lorraine will begin offering Easter-themed pastries April 15. - PHOTO COURTESY BAKERY LORRAINE
Photo Courtesy Bakery Lorraine
Bakery Lorraine will begin offering Easter-themed pastries April 15.
It feels like it was just New Year’s. But, alas, our first big spring holiday is already almost upon us.

Easter Sunday falls on April 17 this year, and San Antonio eateries are lining up special brunch and dinner menus. Some are family friendly, while others lean more toward an adult crowd.

Boiler House will offer Easter eats all day, starting with brunch offerings such as stuffed french toast with raspberry mascarpone and lemon curd and open-faced barbacoa tamales. A dinner menu includes hearty fare including an uber-cowboy take on chicken fried steak using Texas antelope. Specialty menus will be available Easter Sunday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 3, (210) 354-4644, boilerhousesa.com.

click to enlarge The Jerk Shack is offering family packs with jerk and fried chicken. - PHOTO COURTESY THE JERK SHACK
Photo Courtesy The Jerk Shack
The Jerk Shack is offering family packs with jerk and fried chicken.
The Jerk Shack is offering family packs to make Easter prep easy. The packs include 14 pieces of fried or jerk chicken — or get it mixed for an additional $3 — along with a choice of three shareable sides and an order of plantains. The family packs are available for $65. Orders can be placed online or in-store for drive-thru pickup. 10234 TX-151, (210) 776-7780, thejerkshacksatx.com.

Bakery Lorraine locations will begin offering Easter-themed pastries and baked goods starting Friday, April 15. Themed items include lemon cake and Easter moonpies, which feature fluffy honey marshmallow sandwiched between house-made graham crackers. Guests can pre-order online now through April 13 at noon. Orders can be picked up on Saturday, April 16 or Sunday, April 17 during business hours. Multiple locations, bakerylorraine.com.

click to enlarge The Palm will offer dinner with bone-in prime rib. - PHOTO COURTESY THE PALM
Photo Courtesy The Palm
The Palm will offer dinner with bone-in prime rib.
The Palm will offer a fancy AF — if no-nonsense — Easter dinner featuring your choice of a soup or salad and a 26-ounce bone-in prime rib. The $99-per-person dinner offering will be available on Easter Day only, and reservations are highly recommended. 233 E. Houston St., Suite 100, (210) 226-7256, thepalm.com.

The Good Kind is hosting a celebration replete with a brunch buffet, discounted mimosa kits and an appearance from the Easter Bunny for photos from noon-2 p.m. The buffet will include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage links, sweet potato hash, biscuits, sausage gravy, french toast, fresh herbed frittata and fresh fruit. Tickets are required for admission and dun $20 per adult and $10 per child 12 and under. They're available at The Good Kind's Eventbrite website. 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com.

The Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk will host an Easter Day brunch on its new Terrace on 5th open-air rooftop event space. Brunch will take place with two seatings: 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The menu will feature a variety of breakfast favorites, a seafood ice display including shucked oysters and crab claws, and a carving station with peppered beef tenderloin and honey-baked ham. Kid-friendly options will include chicken tenders and macaroni and cheese. Guests can also enjoy activities such as life-size Jenga, Connect 4 and bocce ball. The brunch will be $75 for adults, and $37.50 for children, and the ticket price includes self-parking and gratuity. 600 E. Market St., (210) 224-1234, hyatt.com.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
