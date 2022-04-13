New San Antonio Mexican restaurant gets online praise from lauded chef Andrew Weissman

Panfila Cantina chef Cassie Hinojosa worked as executive sous chef at Signature at La Cantera, which Weissman helmed until earlier this year. Consequently, the high-profile culinary pro got an invite to the soft opening for Hinojosa's new spot, where he enjoyed his visit — and said so loud and clear on social media.
Known for burger joint Mr. Juicy and as well as shuttered high-end eateries Sandbar, Osteria Il Sogno and Le Rêve, Weissman urged followers on Monday via posts on multiple platforms to check out Panfila's “authentic [and] delicious Mexican food.”
The eatery offers fare inspired by Mexican street food for brunch and dinner daily, co-owner Charlie Gonzalez told the Current. It serves up those elevated specialties alongside cocktails such as the Cazuela de Tamarindo, with reposado tequila, tamarind soda, fresh citrus and chamoy.
Supper excited for the wonderful couple and proprietors of panfila!!! Go check this place out! Authentic/delicious mexican food @panfila_cantina pic.twitter.com/QlZezlTz4K— Andrew Weissman (@AKWeissman) April 12, 2022
“We visit Mexico about once a year, and our friends always want to take us to the fancy restaurants. That's just not usually where we want to go, we want to try all the new street foods,” Gonzalez said. “We're kind of taking things back to our roots.”
Panfila Cantina is located at 22250 Bulverde Road, Suite 114.
