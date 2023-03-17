Rosario's, Nicha's Comida Mexicana: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Our top food story followed the ever-evolving chronicles of local Mexican food staple Rosario's as owner Lisa Wong shuttered the north SA outpost of her business to focus on the massive new Southtown installation.
Locally-owned Nicha's Comida Mexicana and Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden both opened the doors on new locations this week — an expansion to three stores for Nicha's and the first for Texas Dog Co. Japan-founded Jinya Ramen Bar also made its SA debut, with a location on the city's Northwest side.
Readers also wanted to get in on Pi Day deals.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio Mexican food staple Rosario's to close San Pedro location
- These San Antonio restaurants are celebrating Pi Day with deals on pizza, buttermilk pie
- Nicha's Comida Mexicana opens third location, this one near Churchill High School
- Jinya Ramen Bar opening first San Antonio location next week
- San Antonio's Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now serving people and their pups
