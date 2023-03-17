Rosario's, Nicha's Comida Mexicana: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

News of expansions for locally-owned Rosario's, Nicha's and Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden dominated this week's most-read food news.

By on Fri, Mar 17, 2023 at 5:07 pm

Rosario’s 9715 San Pedro Ave. location opened on March 31, 2014.
In what may be 2023's busiest week yet for San Antonio's culinary scene, this week's most-read Current food news was nearly all about openings and expansion.

Our top food story followed the ever-evolving chronicles of local Mexican food staple Rosario's as owner Lisa Wong shuttered the north SA outpost of her business to focus on the massive new Southtown installation.

Locally-owned Nicha's Comida Mexicana and Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden both opened the doors on new locations this week — an expansion to three stores for Nicha's and the first for Texas Dog Co. Japan-founded Jinya Ramen Bar also made its SA debut, with a location on the city's Northwest side.

Readers also wanted to get in on Pi Day deals.

Read on for more.
