San Antonio's Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now serving people and their pups

Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now open.
After a brief opening delay
, Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden — a new venture from the former owner of Southtown's Bar America — is serving humans and their furry friends.
The 24,000-square-foot dog-friendly spot opened its doors over the weekend, offering amenities including multiple dog runs, a food truck park and sand volleyball courts. It’s located at 4302 Hyatt Place Drive, near financial-services giant USAA's headquarters.
Brian Correa, the latest in a family line that's operated Bar America since 1942, sold the longtime Southtown fixture
in February so that he can focus on Texas Dog Co.
The dog-loving drinkery operates 2 p.m.-midnight Monday through Thursday and noon-midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to its Instagram account.
