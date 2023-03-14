San Antonio's Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now serving people and their pups

The new spot offers amenities such as multiple dog runs, a food truck park and sand volleyball courts.

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 1:32 pm

click to enlarge Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now open. - Instagram / baramerica_satx
Instagram / baramerica_satx
Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now open.
After a brief opening delay, Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden — a new venture from the former owner of Southtown's Bar America — is serving humans and their furry friends.

The 24,000-square-foot dog-friendly spot opened its doors over the weekend, offering amenities including multiple dog runs, a food truck park and sand volleyball courts. It’s located at 4302 Hyatt Place Drive, near financial-services giant USAA's headquarters.

Brian Correa, the latest in a family line that's operated Bar America since 1942, sold the longtime Southtown fixture in February so that he can focus on Texas Dog Co.

The dog-loving drinkery operates 2 p.m.-midnight Monday through Thursday and noon-midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to its Instagram account.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

