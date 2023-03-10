These San Antonio restaurants are celebrating Pi Day with deals on pizza, buttermilk pie

click to enlarge
North Italia will offer a limited-time BBQ Brisket pizza for the month of March.
When trying to remember the numbers that make up the mathematical constant pi, we must admit we don’t get very far. At least not past the 3.14 part.
Thankfully, San Antonio pizza joints — and other restaurants — aren’t ones to judge, and they’re celebrating Pi Day on Tuesday, March 14, with specials on pies of all kinds.
Here’s where you can find discounted eats for $3.14 — or some variation of the number.
Rooster Crow Baking Co.
Rooster Crow Baking Co.'s butterscotch-bourbon-banana pie will be on offer for Pi Day.
will offer full handcrafted pies for $31.41, in variations such as butterscotch-bourbon-banana with coffee (yes, all of those flavors are in one pie) and buttermilk rhubarb. Orders must be placed via the bakery’s direct email address, which can be found on its social media feeds
. 4421 De Zavala Road, (512) 689-5969, roostercrowbakingco.com.
Mattenga's Pizzeria
locations will dole out 10-inch cheese pizzas for $3.14, and guests can customize their pies for an additional $1 per extra topping. The pizza special will run 3:14-8 p.m. at all SA Mattenga's locations. Multiple locations, mattengas.com
.
North Italia
will celebrate pi with a monthlong offering of a new specialty pizza: a BBQ Brisket pie loaded with pickles, raw white onion and barbecue sauce. The brisket-covered pizza will be available Tuesday, March 14 through Sunday, April 10. 5822 Worth Parkway, #108, (210) 384-9491, northitalia.com.
7-Eleven
will offer whole pizzas for $3.14 on March 14, though app users will be able to snag the deal on March 13, as well. Multiple locations, 7-eleven.com.
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
will celebrate Pi Day with a three-for-$14 promotion at its San Antonio location. On March 14, guests can choose three four-inch pies from a selection of 10 options, including signature flavors key lime and Granny’s Apple. 2907 N. Loop 1604 East, Suite 201, (210) 721-7743, buttermilkskypie.com.
