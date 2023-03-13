San Antonio Mexican food staple Rosario's to close San Pedro location

Instagram / tonygarza.exprealty
Rosario’s 9715 San Pedro Ave. location opened on March 31, 2014.
San Antonio restauranteur Lisa Wong is closing her North Side Rosario's location and allowing staff to relocate to her recently opened two-story Southtown restaurant, according to a statement shared with the Current
.
In that statement, Wong said employees of the 9715 San Pedro Ave. restaurant will have the chance to relocate to the new Rosario's ComidaMex & Bar, which began serving last month
and replaced the original a few blocks away.
“With the recent successful opening of our Southtown location, the appeal and synergy of uniting management and staff under one location makes the most business sense,” Wong said. “This will enable me, along with my management team, to focus on the Rosario’s brand and my other business interests in the downtown district.”
Wong opened the North Side Rosario's on March 31, 2014. As the property's owner, she's considering options for its use, the statement said.
The Southtown Rosario's is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
