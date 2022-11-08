San Antonio Italian eateries Allora and Arrosta unveil big changes as part of revamp by owners

click to enlarge
Allysse Shank-Rivas
Italian spot Allora is revamping its lunch menu.
Allora and Arrosta will launch a new happy hour and full-service lunch menu, respectively, as part of revamp by the newish Italian restaurants' shared ownership.
Allysse Shank-Rivas
Italian spot Allora this week will launch a new happy hour menu.
Allora’s La Dolce Vita Happy Hour will run 4-6 p.m., seven days a week. The happy hour menu will include cocktails and complimentary snacks such as chips, olives and almonds. To make way for the happy hour, Allora's last lunch service will take place this Tuesday.
Folks looking for an Italian lunch spot will be able to shift to the restaurant's sister location, Arrosta, to fill that need.
Now helmed by Allora executive chef Robbie Nowlin
, Arrosta has reinvented its full-service lunch menu, which will offer both items from its dinner menu along with a pair of panini sandwiches.
When it opened in February
under the direction of Maverick Texas Brasserie chef Chris Carlson, counter-service Arrosta offered a menu of rotisserie meat, savory sides and house-made breads. This spring, it expanded to offer heartier entree items
with longer dinnertime hours.
In September, Carlson left the restaurant, and Arrosta welcomed a new capitano
in Allora chef Nowlin. He reimagined the casual spot's direction to one he calls “comfort Italian” and debuted a dinner menu along with a revamped service model.
Erin Winch
Arrosta will launch a reinvented full-service lunch menu this week.
Lunch hours at Arrosta will run 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Dinner service will run 5-10 p.m.
Allora is located in the Credit Human tower at 403 Pearl Parkway, while Arrosta is located in the neighboring Oxbow building at 1803 Broadway.
