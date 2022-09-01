San Antonio Italian eatery Allora to take over sister concept Arrosta, offer dinner and table service

When it opened in February of this year, Arrosta served up counter-service lunch and coffee.

By on Thu, Sep 1, 2022 at 11:01 am

click to enlarge Italian street food concept Arrosta will usher in a new menu and service model this month. - Ryann Ford for Arrosta
Ryann Ford for Arrosta
Italian street food concept Arrosta will usher in a new menu and service model this month.
Casual Italian concept Arrosta will welcome a new capitano this month in chef Robbie Nowlin, who will introduce an expanded menu and revamped service model for the Pearl-area eatery.

Starting mid-September, Arrosta will be open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday. Previously, it had only been open for lunch and happy hour. Nowlin — executive chef of affiliated restaurant Allora, also located near the Pearl — has reimagined the casual spot's direction, calling it “comfort Italian.”

Arrosta will offer housemade pastas, rotisserie meats and Italian mainstays  such as eggplant parmigiana. The menu also will feature fresh East Coast oysters, salads and soups as well as desserts made using recipes from Southern Italy. 

When it opened in February under the direction of Maverick Texas Brasserie chef Chris Carlson, counter-service Arrosta offered a menu of rotisserie meat, savory sides and house-made breads. Lunch crowds dined on Roman-style pizzas, paninis, fried street foods while sipping coffee from an all-day bar that transitioned to Italian wines and beers in the evening.

Officials with the ownership group declined to reveal an exact date for Arrosta's change in hours and menu but did say diners should see the transition in the middle of the month.

Upon the change, Arrosta, 1803 Broadway, Suite 101, will be open for dinner service 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

