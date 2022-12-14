San Antonio's La Panadería tops Yelp's list of 25 best spots to get hot chocolate in Texas

Two other SA-based spots, I Love Churros and Tlahco Mexican Kitchen, also made the top 5.

By on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 4:25 pm

La Panadería topped Yelp's 25 Best Places to Get Hot Chocolate. - Instagram / lapanaderia
Instagram / lapanaderia
La Panadería topped Yelp's 25 Best Places to Get Hot Chocolate.
Now that cooler weather is finally hitting San Antonio, one might be looking for a spot to enjoy some steamy hot chocolate.

Enter review site Yelp and its annual Top 25 Best Places to Get Hot Chocolate ranking, which this year is topped by a beloved San Antonio bakery chain La Panadería.

But it wasn't the only SA business on the list. I Love Churros was hot on La Panadería's heels at No. 2. Tlahco Mexican Kitchen came in at No. 5, while Laika Cheesecake & Espresso, Coffee Crush and Brevity Coffee rounded out the list at 17, 21 and 24, respectively.

To determine which Texas hot chocolate spots made the list, Yelp identified businesses in its Restaurants and Food categories with reviews mentioning "hot chocolate,” then ranked those spots using total review volumes and ratings in those reviews.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Annual sweets-and-cocktails event Dulce, benefiting San Antonio's DoSeum, returns Friday, Dec. 16

By Nina Rangel

As the name implies, Dulce will feature lots of sweets.

Cuba 1918 opens on San Antonio's South Side, serving Havana-inspired breakfast and lunch

By Nina Rangel

Cuba 1918 is located in the Quintana neighborhood outside of Port San Antonio.

Mexican Pizza wars? San Antonio's Taco Cabana launching double-decker snack a la Taco Bell

By Nina Rangel

Taco Cabana's take on the Mexican Pizza features cheese, beef, beans and dressing between two fried tortillas.

San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Maria's Cafe earns praise from New York Times

By Brandon Rodriguez

Maria's Cafe has garnered another glowing review in a national publication.

Also in Food & Drink

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

7Brew Drive Thru Coffee chain coming to San Antonio next year

By Brandon Rodriguez

7Brew offers seven coffee options — hence its name.

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us