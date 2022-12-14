San Antonio's La Panadería tops Yelp's list of 25 best spots to get hot chocolate in Texas

Instagram / lapanaderia
La Panadería topped Yelp's 25 Best Places to Get Hot Chocolate.
Now that cooler weather is finally hitting San Antonio, one might be looking for a spot to enjoy some steamy hot chocolate.
Enter review site Yelp and its annual Top 25 Best Places to Get Hot Chocolate
ranking, which this year is topped by a beloved San Antonio bakery chain La Panadería
.
But it wasn't the only SA business on the list. I Love Churros was hot on La Panadería's heels at No. 2. Tlahco Mexican Kitchen
came in at No. 5, while Laika Cheesecake & Espresso
, Coffee Crush and Brevity Coffee
rounded out the list at 17, 21 and 24, respectively.
To determine which Texas hot chocolate spots made the list, Yelp identified businesses in its Restaurants and Food categories with reviews mentioning "hot chocolate,” then ranked those spots using total review volumes and ratings in those reviews.
