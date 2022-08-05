Southtown San Antonio to gain another local coffee spot in Tumbleweed Coffee

Instagram / tumbleweedcoffee
Tumbleweed Coffee will open soon in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood.
San Antonio has seen no shortage of coffee spots popping up, and Southtown will soon gain another in Tumbleweed Coffee, a new independent brand operated by native Aaron Garza, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
Garza is renovating a 400-square-foot space at 636 S. Presa, not far from Mixtli and Señor Veggie. It will offer coffee drinks made with coffee beans roasted by Garza himself.
Garza has been working on the space since May, however he did not share an official opening date with the Business Journal
.
Tumbleweed Coffee joins other recent coffee joints making waves in SA, including Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar
, Oregon-based The Human Bean
and locally-owned Vice Coffee
.
