Oregon-based coffee shop The Human Bean plans three San Antonio locations

The Human Bean's first San Antonio location hill open on Bulverde Road this summer.
Coffee purveyor The Human Bean is the latest chain of java joints to unveil Alamo City expansion plans, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
The Ashland, Oregon-based company is eyeing two locations in the northern suburbs and another on the West Side, according to SABJ. It's expected to open the drive thru-focused stores in coming months, doling out specialty coffee, teas, energy drinks, matcha blends and smoothies.
The Human Bean joins other national coffee concerns that have recently expanded into SA, among them New Orleans-based PJ's
and Oregon-based Dutch Bros
.
The Human Bean’s website notes that its first SA location will be at 25510 Bulverde Road in Stone Oak. Its other planned stores will follow at 7224 FM 78, northeast of Kirby, and 9642 Marbach Road, the Business Journal
reports.
No opening dates have been announced, though the Bulverde location's Facebook page notes that it's now hiring
.
According to The Human Bean’s website, the company has grown to encompass hundreds of locations across 18 states since it was launched in 1998.
