Tasting Texas Festival, Smoke Skybar + BBQ: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Unsplash / Nataniel Susantoputra The Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival will welcome more than 100 chefs to San Antonio's Travis Park as part of its culinary market.

If this week's most-read food stories are any indication, pandemic isolation has left San Antonians hungry to get together and party. Two food festivals released details for their 2022 iterations, and a popular downtown spot announced plans to expand its already massive footprint with more room for folks to imbibe.readers also wanted the skinny on a new to-go concept from P.F. Chang's coming to the far West Side and details about a Selena Quintanilla lookalike contest.Read on for more.