Worth the Hype, Barbaro: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Our top story alerted local foodies to an upcoming episode of Worth The Hype featuring four San Antonio-based restaurants, followed closely by news that the U.S. Department of Labor has slapped local pizza joint Barbaro with a lawsuit alleging unpaid employee wages. Next, a longtime tortilleria resumed business after a short hiatus, upcoming food hall Make Ready Market is offering a sneak peek event, and local landmark the Tower of the Americas will host its first-ever Tacos & Tequila fest.
Read on for more.
- Four San Antonio restaurants to be featured in streaming series Worth the Hype
- Feds sue San Antonio pizza spot Barbaro, saying it violated labor, tipshare laws
- San Antonio's long-running Adelita Tamales reopens after car smashes into its building
- Upcoming San Antonio food hall Make Ready Market to hold sneak-peek event
- San Antonio's Tower of the Americas will debut Tacos & Tequila Festival next month
