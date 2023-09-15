Worth the Hype, Barbaro: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Brandon Rodriguez Tobin Hill pizza spot Barbaro faces a suit from the U.S. Labor Department.

This week's most-readfood news touched on local eateries that are worth TV hype and alleged bad behavior from one of San Antonio's most prolific bar owners. Let's jump in.Our top story alerted local foodies to an upcoming episode offeaturing four San Antonio-based restaurants, followed closely by news that the U.S. Department of Labor has slapped local pizza joint Barbaro with a lawsuit alleging unpaid employee wages. Next, a longtimeresumed business after a short hiatus, upcoming food hall Make Ready Market is offering a sneak peek event, and local landmark the Tower of the Americas will host its first-ever Tacos & Tequila fest.Read on for more.