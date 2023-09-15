BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Worth the Hype, Barbaro: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Adelita Tamales' return to service and Make Ready Market's sneak-peek event are also making local food news.

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 1:38 pm

click to enlarge Tobin Hill pizza spot Barbaro faces a suit from the U.S. Labor Department. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
Tobin Hill pizza spot Barbaro faces a suit from the U.S. Labor Department.
This week's most-read Current food news touched on local eateries that are worth TV hype and alleged bad behavior from one of San Antonio's most prolific bar owners. Let's jump in.

Our top story alerted local foodies to an upcoming  episode of Worth The Hype featuring four San Antonio-based restaurants, followed closely by news that the U.S. Department of Labor has slapped local pizza joint Barbaro with a lawsuit alleging unpaid employee wages. Next, a longtime tortilleria resumed business after a short hiatus, upcoming food hall Make Ready Market is offering a sneak peek event, and local landmark the Tower of the Americas will host its first-ever Tacos & Tequila fest.

Read on for more.
