San Antonio's Tower of the Americas will debut Tacos & Tequila Festival next month

San Antonio is awash in food festivals these days, but it's hard to imagine residents rejecting a new one centered around two well-paired local staples: tacos and tequila.The Tower of the Americas on Saturday, Oct. 7, will host its first-ever Tequila & Tacos Festival, featuring the advertised tacos plus nearly two dozen tequila brands. according to officials with the downtown landmark.The event will feature 30 “mixology stations” doling out 72 tequila-based cocktail variations throughout the evening. Beer and sangria will also be on offer.General admission tickets for the fest run $75 and include 20 sample drink tickets along with access to a taco bar and food samples, live music and chances to win prizes. Pricier VIP tickets also will include access to seating areas and a VIP tent with dedicated bartenders.The Tequila & Tacos Festival, which runs 5-8 p.m. is only open to those 21 and over. The Tower of the Americas is located at 739 E. Cesar Chavez Boulevard.