San Antonio's Tower of the Americas will debut Tacos & Tequila Festival next month

The downtown landmark’s latest festival will feature 72 tequila-based cocktail variations throughout the evening.

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 10:50 am

San Antonio's Tower of the Americas will host its first-ever Tequila & Tacos Festival next month.
Unsplash / Judah Estrada
San Antonio's Tower of the Americas will host its first-ever Tequila & Tacos Festival next month.
San Antonio is awash in food festivals these days, but it's hard to imagine residents rejecting a new one centered around two well-paired local staples: tacos and tequila.

The Tower of the Americas on Saturday, Oct. 7, will host its first-ever Tequila & Tacos Festival, featuring the advertised tacos plus nearly two dozen tequila brands. according to officials with the downtown landmark.

The event will feature 30 “mixology stations” doling out 72 tequila-based cocktail variations throughout the evening. Beer and sangria will also be on offer.

General admission tickets for the fest run $75 and include 20 sample drink tickets along with access to a taco bar and food samples, live music and chances to win prizes. Pricier VIP tickets also will include access to seating areas and a VIP tent with dedicated bartenders.

The Tequila & Tacos Festival, which runs 5-8 p.m. is only open to those 21 and over. The Tower of the Americas is located at 739 E. Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

