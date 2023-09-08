BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Four San Antonio restaurants to be featured in streaming series Worth the Hype

The first episode of Worth the Hype premiered on Sept. 6.

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 4:13 pm

click to enlarge Curry Boys BBQ is known for its fusion of Asian flavors with Texas barbecue. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
Curry Boys BBQ is known for its fusion of Asian flavors with Texas barbecue.
A new Tastemade food and travel show will see if four San Antonio restaurants are Worth the Hype.

In the show, Emmy-winning chef Frankie Celenza visits restaurants around the country to see whether they stack up to the praise lavished upon them. In the coming weeks, Worth the Hype will feature an episode dedicated to four respected Alamo City eateries: Alebrije, Box Street All Day, Curry Boys BBQ and Ray's Drive Inn.

Bakery Alebrije specialized in traditional Mexican sweet breads, while Box Street All Day is a brunch spot located in downtown's Hemisfair. James Beard Award-nominated Curry Boys BBQ offers a fusion of Asian flavors with Texas barbecue, and Ray's Drive Inn is a classic outpost renowned for puffy tacos.

Celenza is best known for his Tastemade series Struggle Meals, which shows budding home cooks how to make flavorful food that "won't break the bank."

The first episode of Worth the Hype premiered on Sept. 6, via Tastemade's streaming service. There's no set release date for the San Antonio episode, however.
Tags:

