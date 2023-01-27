Alamodome, Dejounte Murray: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Our most-read story of the week was about a study ranking San Antonio's 'Dead Armadillo' among the world's ugliest buildings.

By on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 at 3:14 pm

click to enlarge Twitter users aren't fans of the Alamodome's aesthetics. - Wikimedia Commons / Michael Barera
Wikimedia Commons / Michael Barera
Twitter users aren't fans of the Alamodome's aesthetics.
The Alamodome was at the top of readers' minds this week. And not in anticipation of the WWE's Royal Rumble filling its seats this weekend.

Nope. The Current's most-read story of the week was about a study ranking the domed stadium among the world's ugliest buildings. We're guessing that's a sentiment shared by plenty of San Antonians, who refer to the facility as the "Dead Armadillo" — and worse.

Plenty of folks also read up on potential legal trouble for a pair of Fiesta Rey Feyos, ex-Spur Dejounte Murray trashing his old team and a report naming the Alamo City one of the dirtiest metros in the country.

Read on for more political intrigue, smack talk and schadenfreude you may have missed while obsessing about the aesthetics of the Alamodome.

10. San Antonio high schooler named finalist in prestigious national science competition

9. San Antonio Council OKs eminent domain takeover of Moses Rose’s to make way for Alamo center

8. Pressure builds for Texas lawmakers to expand medical cannabis, weigh decriminalization

7. Six San Antonio chefs and restaurants among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

6. Austin could experience 2008-style real-estate market collapse, Goldman Sachs predicts

5. Man who falsely said he was uncle of San Antonio police shooting victim Erik Cantu arrested for fraud

4. San Antonio among the dirtiest cities in the U.S., according to new study

3. Ex-San Antonio Spur Dejounte Murray continues to criticize former team on social media

2. Feds investigating two former members of San Antonio's Fiesta royalty over government contracts

1. San Antonio's Alamodome ranked among world's ugliest buildings

Ted Cruz is all worked up because Xboxes now save electricity, thereby destroying your liberty

By Sanford Nowlin

What's U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz frowning about this time?

Assclown Alert: Targeting the 'other' with State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst

By Sanford Nowlin

Kolkhorst also authored the failed 2017 bill that brought national embarrassment down on the state for proposing to ban transgender people from public restrooms.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy says he’ll use debt ceiling threat to push through his border security plan

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin. Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

Black and White Data: How racially integrated is Texas? That's a complicated question.

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's Martin Luther King Jr. Day march is one of the largest in the U.S.
