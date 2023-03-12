Even during downturn, San Antonio better city to invest in real estate than Austin, industry expert says

San Antonio is more likely to see a slowdown in rental prices than a steep depreciation in home values, he added.

By on Sun, Mar 12, 2023 at 8:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A report published last year projected that San Antonio home values would depreciate more than 30%. However, some industry experts say that's unlikely. - Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
A report published last year projected that San Antonio home values would depreciate more than 30%. However, some industry experts say that's unlikely.
Despite rising interest rates and economic uncertainty, one industry expert predicts that San Antonio's housing market will not only survive the current downturn but fare far better than those of Austin and other pandemic boom towns.

Amir Korangy, publisher of online real estate media publication Real Deal and adjunct professor of real estate media and information at Columbia University, told the Current San Antonio's economic fundamentals mean it's unlikely to see as dramatic a housing downturn as Austin.

"I would expect San Antonio to be more steady and less prone to fluctuations than Austin — probably remaining a generally more affordable option and featuring less speculation," Korangy told the Current in an email. "I would opt for San Antonio as a relative safe harbor over the balance of this year."

Over the past few months, the Alamo City has been named one of the top 10 real estate markets to watch in 2023, with two local zip codes previously ranked among the hottest for homebuyers last year. Most recently, it was named among the best cities to retire.

Even so, San Antonio's real estate market — like most across the nation — has cooled as interest rates increased. In January, there were 30% fewer sale closings on single-family homes than a year ago, according to the latest market report by the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

Korangy cited San Antonio's host of stable industries, including healthcare, military and the city leadership's push into cybersecurity, as reasons why its housing market is likely to remain relatively stable despite the slip.

His predictions are vastly different from a report published last year forecasting that homes in San Antonio could decline in value by more than 30%. Instead, Korangy said the Alamo City will likely see a bigger drop in rental prices than in home values.

"It should be well-suited to work through a slowdown," Korangy said. "However, especially on multi-family, which has a robust pipeline and is poised to begin slow increases in rental rates, perhaps providing pause that will bring some equilibrium."

Korangy added that the city's slew of development and the desirability of areas such as the Pearl District and Tobin Hill are likely to withstand economic headwinds.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Billionaire Elon Musk building his own 'Texas Utopia' outside of Austin

By Michael Karlis

Billionaire Elon Musk building his own 'Texas Utopia' outside of Austin

Millions of Texans are about to lose their health insurance

By Sara Hutchinson, The Texas Observer

An estimated 2.7 million Texans — mostly children and new moms — are at risk of losing their Medicaid insurance, some as early as June.

San Antonio police chief, Bexar County DA blame city's rising crime on Texas' open-carry gun law

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus addresses the crowd at a Tuesday night town hall.

House unveils bill giving state authority to 'repel' and return migrants crossing from Mexico

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Department of Public Safety agents arrest an undocumented migrant after he was caught on private property as part of Operation Lone Star in Kinney County near Brackettville on Nov. 9, 2021.

Also in News

Texas Senate’s priority bills on higher ed would end tenure, diversity policies

By Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune

University of Houston students return to their campus on Sept. 5, 2017, after Hurricane Harvey.

Millions of Texans are about to lose their health insurance

By Sara Hutchinson, The Texas Observer

An estimated 2.7 million Texans — mostly children and new moms — are at risk of losing their Medicaid insurance, some as early as June.

House unveils bill giving state authority to 'repel' and return migrants crossing from Mexico

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Department of Public Safety agents arrest an undocumented migrant after he was caught on private property as part of Operation Lone Star in Kinney County near Brackettville on Nov. 9, 2021.

3 Texas women sued for wrongful death after allegedly helping friend obtain abortion medication

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Prevent emergency contraception contains the pregnancy-termination drug mifepristone.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us