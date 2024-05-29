SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Incumbent Gonzales narrowly defeats 'AK Guy' in Texas District 23 Republican runoff

Gonzales won Tuesday's GOP runoff against Brandon Herrera by fewer than 500 votes.

By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 9:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales' campaign was aided by endorsements from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. - Courtesy Photo / U.S. House of Representatives
Courtesy Photo / U.S. House of Representatives
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales' campaign was aided by endorsements from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales won victory by fewer than 500 votes over social media influencer Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera in Tuesday's GOP runoff to represent Texas’ 23rd Congressional District.

Gonzales, a two-term congressman whose district includes part of San Antonio, finished the night with 50.7% of the vote compared to Herrera’s 49.3% in a nail biter the Associated Press didn’t call until after midnight.

Herrera, a far-right political novice who reviews guns on YouTube, performed better than expected during the March 5 Republican primary, garnering nearly a quarter of the vote and sending the race into a runoff. Gonzales fell short of 50% in the contest.

Gonzales came under fire from the increasingly extreme Texas GOP, which censured him last year for staking out centrist positions, including voting in favor of bipartisan gun legislation and backing a measure supporting same-sex marriage.

Although Herrera secured endorsements from far-right politicos including U.S. Reps. Chip Roy and Matt Gaetz, his campaign was marred by controversy, often stemming from comments he made in his YouTube clips.

Herrera's jokes about veteran suicides and the Holocaust, not to mention his dismissive remarks about the Robb Elementary School shooting — which took place in the district he hoped to represent — left Gonzales and his backers no shortage of ammo to use against his rival.

Gonzales also received help from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, both of whom endorsed him. The congressman also significantly outraised Herrera, who mostly relied on small dollar donations, a chunk of which reportedly came from out of state.

“The future of America remains as bright as ever,” Gonzales’ campaign account posted on social media platform X late in response to the victory. “Thank you #TX23 for continuing to place your faith in me.”
Shortly before the polls closed, Herrera’s camp tweeted out thanks to his supporters, regardless of the election outcome.

“We did an amazing thing,” Herrera said. “We looked down the biggest guns of the DC establishment to the tune of probably over $10 million and told them they didn’t own us. We made them fight for their lives.”
Gonzales will take on Democrat challenger Santos Limon, a civil engineer and small-business owner, in the November general election.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Retirements at San Antonio's KSAT-TV likely stem from buyout offer

By Sanford Nowlin

Six longtime KSAT staffers will retire from KSAT this summer.

World's largest Buc-ee's to open outside San Antonio next month

By Michael Karlis

The 75,000-square-foot Buc-ee's in Luling will feature 120 fuel pumps and employ 200 people.

Six longtime on-air personalities retiring from San Antonio TV station KSAT

By Sabrina Ye

Six longtime on-air personalities at KSAT are retiring.

Hyundai to hold free anti-theft clinic in San Antonio this weekend

By Michael Karlis

Hyundai Elantras were the most commonly stolen car in San Antonio last year.

Assclown Alert: Sphincter snorkeling at Trump’s hush money trial with Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick joined fellow far-right Texas Republicans and turned up at Donald Trump's hush money trail.

NOAA meteorologists predict 2024 hurricane season will have ‘highest-ever’ number of named storms

By Colin Wolff

Hurricane Harvey bears down on the Texas coast on Aug. 30, 2017.

Proposed Texas GOP platform calls for the Bible in schools, electoral changes that would lock Democrats out of statewide office

By Robert Downen and Renzo Downey, The Texas Tribune

Conventioneers listen to speeches during the Texas GOP Convention Friday, May 24, 2024 in San Antonio.

Texans are falling behind on their light bills — especially during extreme heat

By Carlos Nogueras Ramos, The Texas Tribune

Mary Ann Estrella sits inside her apartment in Midland on April 20.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us