House candidate running to represent Uvalde dismissive of school shooting in tweet

Brandon 'AK Guy' Herrera said the Uvalde tragedy doesn't affect his right to auction off a military-style rifle as a fundraiser.

By on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 at 2:49 pm

Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz clasp hands at a San Antonio rally on Thursday.
Michael Karlis
Brandon "AK Guy" Herrera and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz clasp hands at a San Antonio rally on Thursday.
In an online rant this week, YouTube vlogger-turned-congressional candidate Brandon Herrera appeared to displaying a dismissive attitude about Uvalde's tragic school shooting — even though he's running to represent a South Texas district that includes the city.

Herrera is facing incumbent U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales in a runoff for the GOP nomination to represent Texas' 23rd District. That district includes both San Antonio and Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers lost their lives at during 2022's Robb Elementary School shooting.

Herrera trails his opponent in fundraising and last week announced plans to raffle off an AK-style weapon to raise cash. The raffle raised the eyebrow of one critic on the social media platform X, who questioned its optics in light of the Robb Elementary tragedy.

"Speaking of Texas GOP carpetbaggers, Brandon Herrera, who is running against Tony Gonzales in #TX23 has decided to raffle off an AK47. Uvalde, where 21 people died in a horrific school shooting, is in his district," DFW-based consultant Joel Montfort tweeted.
The comment drew a quick rebuke from Herrera, who appeared to wave off concerns about how the fundraiser might play with Uvalde voters.

"A tragedy happening in a certain geographical area doesn't affect my [constitutional] rights," he fired back.

Herrera added: "The fact Democrat cucks like you are attacking me and not my opponent says it all."

Cuck — a favorite insult among right-wing internet trolls — is short for "cuckold," a dated term to describe a man whose wife is sleeping around on him.

Predictably, some were quick to call out Herrera for a lack of decorum.

"Congressional candidates calling people 'cuck' on social media lol," X user @DemocraticDesp1 wrote in response to Herrera's comments. "Gonna need a new comms guy."
However, Herrera's insults seemed to resonate with the majority of those in the comments section.

"Dude, the idea of this fella being in Washington is so refreshing," user @theWyattSteeleW tweeted. "Need many many more Ak [sic] guys in Elected [sic] office."
The rant is the latest controversy for Herrera's campaign. So far, the gun-loving internet personality has drawn flack for poking fun at veteran suicides and mocking the appearance of Donald Trump's son. An old YouTube gun review that surfaced recently also shows Herrera making jokes about the Holocaust.

Herrera's dark-horse campaign received fuel from the Texas GOP, which censured Gonzales for voting for a bipartisan gun control package and supporting same-sex marriage.

Even so, the YouTuber's sense of humor appears to be a bridge too far for some top Republican officials. Gov. Greg Abbott this week joined Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in endorsing Gonzales, and Republican U.S. House Mike Johnson also visited San Antonio this week to stump for the incumbent.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

